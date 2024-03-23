Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.
FUSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,616,000 after acquiring an additional 202,364 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,500,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 718,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
