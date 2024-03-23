Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Downgraded to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,154,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

