Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Downgraded to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
FUSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,154,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Pharmaceuticals
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.