G999 Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $62.96 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00084433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00020654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00017741 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001418 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.