Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 105 on May 13th

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.34) per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock opened at £102.70 ($130.74) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,767.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of £100.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,427.90, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of GBX 8,680 ($110.50) and a one year high of £118.50 ($150.86).

Insider Buying and Selling at Games Workshop Group

In other news, insider Karen Elizabeth Marsh purchased 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,541 ($121.46) per share, for a total transaction of £31,485.30 ($40,083.13). In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Karen Elizabeth Marsh acquired 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,541 ($121.46) per share, with a total value of £31,485.30 ($40,083.13). Also, insider Kevin Rountree bought 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,845 ($125.33) per share, with a total value of £17,425.65 ($22,184.15). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 759 shares of company stock worth $6,691,131. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

