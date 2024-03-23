Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.11. 199,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 289,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 18.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 63,615 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

