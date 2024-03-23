General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,393,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,138,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

