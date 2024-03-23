Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CAO Chris Hoel Sells 32,663 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,626 shares in the company, valued at $268,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chris Hoel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Getty Images alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Chris Hoel sold 500 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $2,510.00.

Getty Images Trading Down 12.7 %

GETY opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Images

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.