GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.19.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 835,281 shares of company stock worth $50,845,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 80.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

