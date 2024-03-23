Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth $393,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

