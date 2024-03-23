Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.
Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.