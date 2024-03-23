Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 277 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,751,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

