Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.56. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 57.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $31.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

