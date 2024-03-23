Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,677. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

