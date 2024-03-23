Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 877.2% during the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 916,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 822,391 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.02. 1,070,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.