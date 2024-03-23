Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $788,000 Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

DFAR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 185,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

