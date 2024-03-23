Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IEF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

