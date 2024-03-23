Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,915,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,057 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,420,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,176,000 after acquiring an additional 101,583 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,073 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,808,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,994,000 after acquiring an additional 181,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,566,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 218,443 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. 939,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

