Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MCK traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $532.57. The stock had a trading volume of 426,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,595. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.08 and a 200 day moving average of $471.36. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $334.79 and a 1 year high of $537.26.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
