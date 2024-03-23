Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 2,620 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 3,118,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.