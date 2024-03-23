Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9,697.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

