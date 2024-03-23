Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 97,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 232,344 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $21.52.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 89,240 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

