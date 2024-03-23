Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

PAVE opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

