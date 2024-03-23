Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.33 and last traded at $43.33. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after buying an additional 1,776,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

