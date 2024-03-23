GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 3,247 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000.

NYSEARCA:JAVA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,156. The firm has a market cap of $517.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

