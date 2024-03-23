GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $13,562,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,098,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,629. The firm has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

