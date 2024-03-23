GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.71. 4,686,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

