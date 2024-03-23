GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.66. 5,974,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.77 and its 200-day moving average is $153.06.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

