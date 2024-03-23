GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 31,155 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 311,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 54,316 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JGRO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.94. 113,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,024. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.