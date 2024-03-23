GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.27. 3,939,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day moving average of $152.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

