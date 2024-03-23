GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 389 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,236 shares of company stock worth $68,230,547. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $178.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,084,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 227.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

