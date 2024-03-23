GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.50. 1,542,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $15,505,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,067,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,245,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,484 shares of company stock valued at $111,121,141. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

