GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

