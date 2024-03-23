Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 3,450 ($43.92) price objective on the stock.

Greggs Stock Down 1.6 %

LON GRG opened at GBX 2,812 ($35.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,737.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,565.13. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($37.10). The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,023.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,460.43%.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.