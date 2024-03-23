Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.00. 206,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 474,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Grindr Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRND. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Grindr in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

