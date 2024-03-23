Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.560-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Guess? also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.56-3.00 EPS.
Shares of Guess? stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Guess? by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
