Guggenheim Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $185.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.19.

Shares of DRI opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

