Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

HMOP opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Stories

