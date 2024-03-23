HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 43,086 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $61,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,300. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.