HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,572 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,033. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average of $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

