HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,572 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.96. 2,284,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,033. The firm has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

