HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.78. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

