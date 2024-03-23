HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $190.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,988,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

