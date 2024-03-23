HB Wealth Management LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

HDV traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 296,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,811. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

