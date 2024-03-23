HB Wealth Management LLC Has $20.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 102,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $346.27. The stock had a trading volume of 983,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,221. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $237.32 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

