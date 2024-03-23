HB Wealth Management LLC Has $34.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,758 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

