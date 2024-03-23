HB Wealth Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 48,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.09. 394,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,992. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $189.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.