HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,832,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,580,424. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

