HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 135.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $26,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $199,277,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,953,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $175.99. 1,125,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $177.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.