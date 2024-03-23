HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.68. 296,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,811. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

