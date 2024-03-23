HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,315 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 883.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 31.9% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Shares of NKE traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,837,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.77. The company has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

