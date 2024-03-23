HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,980 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $39,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 176,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 487.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.38. 3,604,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

